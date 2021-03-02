2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Allergy reducing cat food could..

Allergy reducing cat food could be a ‘life-saver’

44 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Allergy reducing cat food could be a ‘life-saver’

If you’ve ever wanted to own a cat but allergies got in your way, well your time may have come. 

Pet food company Purina has developed an innovative cat food that reduces the amount of allergies in the cat’s hair by almost half.

Clinical veterinarian Dr Zara Boland described it as a “break through.”

“Sensitivity to allergens is one the leading causes of relinquishment of our pets to animal shelters, and it actually presents a barrier of cat ownership and adoption in the first place,” she told Jim Wilson on 2GB.

Dr Boland said the product has been in development for ten years.

“It’s what’s on the hair that causes the problem, not the hair itself,” she said.

“Cats naturally produce a huge amount of proteins in the saliva, and one of them is called Fel d 1, and it’s this allergen that accounts for 95 per cent of all adults who are sensitised to cat allergens.

“The key ingredient is actually a specific egg protein … The egg protein neutralizes that allergen, literally, in the cat’s mouth.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873