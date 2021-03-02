Allergy reducing cat food could be a ‘life-saver’

If you’ve ever wanted to own a cat but allergies got in your way, well your time may have come.

Pet food company Purina has developed an innovative cat food that reduces the amount of allergies in the cat’s hair by almost half.

Clinical veterinarian Dr Zara Boland described it as a “break through.”

“Sensitivity to allergens is one the leading causes of relinquishment of our pets to animal shelters, and it actually presents a barrier of cat ownership and adoption in the first place,” she told Jim Wilson on 2GB.

Dr Boland said the product has been in development for ten years.

“It’s what’s on the hair that causes the problem, not the hair itself,” she said.

“Cats naturally produce a huge amount of proteins in the saliva, and one of them is called Fel d 1, and it’s this allergen that accounts for 95 per cent of all adults who are sensitised to cat allergens.

“The key ingredient is actually a specific egg protein … The egg protein neutralizes that allergen, literally, in the cat’s mouth.”

