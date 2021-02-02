‘All too familiar’ budget blowout puts Sydney Lord Mayor in the firing line

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore is once again under fire over a project blowout, after ‘soft opening’ a pool which cost more than double its original budget.

The Gunyama Aquatic Centre in Zetland was given a $50 million price tag in 2015, but in reality has cost $106 million.

Independent councillor Kerryn Phelps told Jim Wilson the pool should’ve already been built decades ago, before the Green Square area underwent significant development.

“This cost blowout is really an all too familiar scenario, and something that really concerns me.”

Inadequate parking at the new pool has emerged as its most egregious fault.

“I’m a doctor, so I know the barriers that are faced by people with mobility issues, and to have only four disability spots, that really means you’re only going to be able to have four people … access the hydrotherapy pool.”

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images