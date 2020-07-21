All-star line-up brings to life the Olympics that never happened

A new docuseries is aiming to rekindle the Olympic spirit in spite of the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

Coinciding with the original dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, The Athlete Story will air online live, free and interactive.

More than 30 of Australia’s most recognisable Olympians, including Dawn Fraser, Ian Thorpe and Stephanie Rice, are on the guest list.

Creator and Olympic gold medalist Kerri Pottharst teased some of the guests will have never-before-told stories to share.

“We’re just putting it out there for everybody to inspire people; to bring some good news to the world,” she told Jim Wilson.

“It’s going to be really uplifting and fun.”

Ms Pottharst has partnered with the Australian Sports Foundation for her initiative.

“The biggest part of the sporting community that’s been hit hard is community sport. They’re really struggling.

“If you want to give back to Australian sport … we’d love to get donations.”

The series runs over 17 days and begins this Friday (24th July).

