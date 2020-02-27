All Queensland schools will be cool by 2022
QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced every state school will have air conditioning in the next two years.
Almost two-thirds of QLD schools currently have air-con and the move will bring relief to staff and students in the remaining 650 schools.
The Premier says, “Investing in education means a brighter future for Queensland.”
The Palaszczuk Government has announced every Queensland state school will have air conditioning by mid-2022 #qldpol @NewsTalk4BC @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/spQDVR5QrH
— Paul Burns (@Paul_DBurns) February 26, 2020
Thousands of solar panels will be installed to help offset energy costs.
The move is a major backflip for the QLD Government which had previously rejected the LNP’s AC plan for schools.
The rollout is expected to begin immediately.