2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

All Queensland schools will be cool by 2022

5 hours ago
National Nine News
Annastacia PalaszczukSchools

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced every state school will have air conditioning in the next two years.

Almost two-thirds of QLD schools currently have air-con and the move will bring relief to staff and students in the remaining 650 schools.

The Premier says, “Investing in education means a brighter future for Queensland.”

Thousands of solar panels will be installed to help offset energy costs.

The move is a major backflip for the QLD Government which had previously rejected the LNP’s AC plan for schools.

The rollout is expected to begin immediately.

National Nine News
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.