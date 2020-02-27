All Queensland schools will be cool by 2022

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced every state school will have air conditioning in the next two years.

Almost two-thirds of QLD schools currently have air-con and the move will bring relief to staff and students in the remaining 650 schools.

The Premier says, “Investing in education means a brighter future for Queensland.”

Thousands of solar panels will be installed to help offset energy costs.

The move is a major backflip for the QLD Government which had previously rejected the LNP’s AC plan for schools.

The rollout is expected to begin immediately.