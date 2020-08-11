2GB
‘All of this is wrong’: Mark Latham weighs in on Opera House logo fee

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has spoken out against the “commercialisation” of the Opera House amid the introduction of high logo fees.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has slammed the Sydney Opera House Trust over a “cash grab” plan to introduce a $50,000 licensing fee on sporting teams using their logo.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham the “money gouging scheme” needs to be abandoned.

“The building belongs to the people of NSW.

“All of this is wrong.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

