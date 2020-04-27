Alan Jones blasts ‘selfish’ NRL players risking game’s future

Alan Jones says NRL players who have flouted social distancing rules and ‘embarrassed’ the game should have their contracts ripped up.

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been hit with $1000 fines for breaking social distancing rules during a camping trip on Mitchell’s property.

They have apologised for the trip, claiming it was a ‘cultural’ exercise.

But greats of the game have said they let down the team and broke the rules.

Alan Jones insists this puts the future of the game at risk, as the NRL prepares to return on May 28.

“Can players be trusted? Could the season be interrupted if a player tested positive?” Alan said.

“So, all these negatives are now reinforced by two irresponsible players who’ve embarrassed the administration.

“Selfishly, have threatened the income of every other player for the rest of the season.

“You want to break our rules? You go through the door and live by your own rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear Alan’s comments in full