‘They don’t deserve to be playing this year’: Phil Gould slams NRL players caught camping

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been hit with $1000 fines for flouting social distancing rules during a camping trip on Mitchell’s property.

Billy Slater told Mark Levy on Wide World of Sports Radio their actions were “very silly” and went against government restrictions around coronavirus safety.

NRL commentator and former Panthers manager Phil ‘Gus’ Gould told Wide World of Sports radio the two players have put themselves ahead of others and acted highly irresponsibly.

“They’ve let themselves down, they’ve let their teammates down, they’ve let the code down.

“They don’t deserve to be playing this year.”

Gus said Mitchell and Addo-Carr will need to go into quarantine and isolate for 14 days because it’s hard to know who they’ve had contact with and if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Main image: Instagram / Josh Addo-Carr (third from right) and Latrell Mitchell (fourth from right) pose during camping.



Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have since posted apologies on their social media accounts: