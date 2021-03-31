2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Air, land, sea and cyberspace: Australia to fight wars on new battlefield

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Andrew HastieCyber attacksCYBER SECURITY
Article image for Air, land, sea and cyberspace: Australia to fight wars on new battlefield

Australians are being encouraged to be more aware of potential cyber attacks at a population scale rather than as a private issue.

Assistant Minister for Defence Andrew Hastie told Ray Hadley Australians who are less familiar with cyber security should visit the official government website for advice.

“We’ve got to start thinking about cyber as a battlefield.

“We’ve always thought about war … being conducted on air, land and sea, but now instead of bombing a power grid, you can potentially hack in … and shut it down remotely.”

Over the next decade, $1.3 billion will be spent to “get Australia up to speed” in combatting threats, from common cyber criminals to sophisticated state actors.

“We need to do more to protect ourselves.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873