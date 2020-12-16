2GB
Air crew loophole jeopardising Australia’s elimination strategy

6 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Air crew loophole jeopardising Australia’s elimination strategy

Health authorities are rushing to close the quarantine loophole that allows potentially infectious international air crew to interact with locals.

A Sydney Airport driver has today been diagnosed with COVID-19, and genome sequencing is underway to confirm the source.

The infection of a hotel worker by a US air crew earlier this month broke a 26-day streak of zero cases.

Respond Global founder Dr Ian Norton told Luke Grant the issue needs to be urgently addressed.

“To call a spade a spade, we are really looking for elimination at this stage, by the policies that are being chased.

“The way to maintain that is a strong border.

“It’s tough for [air crew], for their mental health – they’re already doing a difficult job and they need to … socialise. But this virus is 80 or even 90 per cent transmitted by interpersonal contact.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Luke Grant
