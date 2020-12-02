Positive COVID-19 case in Sydney after 26 days of no infections

A hotel quarantine worker in New South Wales has tested positive to coronavirus after 26 days with no cases.

The Minto woman worked at the Novotel, which is a quarantine hotel, and IBIS hotels in Darling Harbour.

NSW Health is investigating close contacts.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Ben Fordham her five family members have tested negative.

“If you’re in Minto and you’ve got any symptoms you should be getting tested.”

