‘Ahead of his time’: Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies pays tribute to late coach Bozo

Manly legend Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies has paid tribute to his former coach, Bob Fulton.



From 1995, Menzies played in three consecutive grand finals with Fulton at the helm.

Menzies told James Willis Fulton, nicknamed ‘Bozo’, “was obviously ahead of his time”, pioneering coaching techniques such as video review with VHS tapes.

“He’ll always be remembered as the all-time best.”

Menzies also revealed Bozo recruited him for Manly as a teenager, poaching him away from North Sydney.

“It’s a bit of a story…”

