2GB
Agriculture Minister grilled over purchase of unusable bromadiolone

50 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Agriculture Minister grilled over purchase of unusable bromadiolone

It’s the poison available to everyone but farmers, and the NSW government has no idea what to do with 5,000 litres of it.

Poisons regulator the APVMA rejected the use of bromadiolone over concerns it would kill too many ‘non-target’ animals.

“We knew that as a government when we made the application,” NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall told Deborah Knight.

“But the reality is that we were trying to give our farmers extra tools to tackle what is a devastating plague.”

Bromadiolone is already being used in many households across the country, as it is an active ingredient (in small quantities) in household poisons.

The government had pre-purchased 5,000 litres of the chemical in its strongest form, and Mr Marshall admitted he doesn’t know what will happen to it.

The Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services are looking into it, he said.

“There may be another purpose that we can use that poison … for, or keep it in storage for a future time.”

Deborah Knight
