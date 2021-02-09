2GB
Agriculture industry can’t hide from net-zero targets: Environment Minister

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Sussan Ley
Article image for Agriculture industry can’t hide from net-zero targets: Environment Minister

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the agriculture industry needs to be involved in any discussions about net-zero targets.

The government hasn’t yet committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Nationals MPs aren’t convinced sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and mining should be included in any target.

Ms Ley told Deborah Knight the agriculture industry “needs to be at the table for the discussion”.

“When the rest of the world buys our products … they need to know that they have been produced in a way that is acceptable, is sustainable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
