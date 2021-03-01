Ben Fordham grills Richard Colbeck over damning Aged Care findings

The aged care sector is reckoning with both the findings of the Royal Commission and a botched vaccine rollout.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck acknowledged that the administration of the vaccine in NSW facilities has faced troubles.

“I do know that the NSW rollout has been slowed down while we make sure that we iron out some of the issues,” he told Ben Fordham.

“We need to make sure this is done properly and safely.”

Mr Colbeck estimated the rollout will be back on track by the end of the week.

“We’re looking to have the aged care rollout completed over six weeks, and according to the advice I’ve received, we’re still on target to achieve that.”

In response to the recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission, handed down yesterday, the possibility of an aged care tax remains “an open discussion”.

