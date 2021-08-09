Aged care families urge state to move on mandating COVID jab for workers

The state is yet to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for aged care workers, expected to come into effect from September 17.

Daughter of COVID-positive Baulkham Hills aged care residents Kathie Melocco told Ben Fordham unvaccinated workers shouldn’t be caring for the elderly.

“They can issue those orders pretty damn quickly to keep us locked in our houses but they can’t do this to protect our elderly.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty