Daughter ‘furious’ at failure to jab aged care workers

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Kathie MeloccoSummitCare Baulkham Hills
Article image for Daughter ‘furious’ at failure to jab aged care workers

The daughter of an aged care resident with COVID-19 is ‘furious’ staff caring for her parents were unvaccinated.

88-year-old Allan had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine but was one of the three residents to test positive to COVID-19 at SummitCare Baulkham Hills.

Although the residents aren’t showing symptoms, they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ben Fordham Live has obtained an email sent to families of SummitCare residents stating, “we now have confirmation that two further residents have tested positive to COVID-19. As with our other two residents they are resting comfortably and not displaying any symptoms.”

Daughter Kathie Melocco told Ben Fordham she can’t believe two-thirds of the staff were not vaccinated.

“No one told us they weren’t vaccinated, and as a family we have the right to know!

“How did this happen?!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Under recent changes, nursing home staff are now required to have at least one vaccine dose by September.

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
