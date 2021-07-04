Daughter ‘furious’ at failure to jab aged care workers

The daughter of an aged care resident with COVID-19 is ‘furious’ staff caring for her parents were unvaccinated.

88-year-old Allan had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine but was one of the three residents to test positive to COVID-19 at SummitCare Baulkham Hills.

Although the residents aren’t showing symptoms, they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ben Fordham Live has obtained an email sent to families of SummitCare residents stating, “we now have confirmation that two further residents have tested positive to COVID-19. As with our other two residents they are resting comfortably and not displaying any symptoms.”

Daughter Kathie Melocco told Ben Fordham she can’t believe two-thirds of the staff were not vaccinated.

“No one told us they weren’t vaccinated, and as a family we have the right to know!

“How did this happen?!”

Under recent changes, nursing home staff are now required to have at least one vaccine dose by September.