AFP seek extradition of man who ‘brought misery upon Australia’

Australian Federal Police are seeking to extradite an alleged Asian drug syndicate leader after he was arrested in the Netherlands.

AFP issued an arrest warrant for Tse Chi Lop in 2019 over his alleged connection to the trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine into Australia.

Commissioner Reece Kershaw told Ray Hadley “he has brought misery upon Australia”.

“We’ve been after him for a long time.

“He was holed up in different countries.”

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour