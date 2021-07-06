AFP fight to control ‘threat to community’ as Victoria frees convicted terrorist

Federal police are preparing for a court battle after a convicted terrorist, who aided anti-government Chechen fighters, was let out early.

Under a Victorian government policy, which takes into account time prisoners spend in COVID-19 lockdown, Adam Brookman was released nine months before the end of his sentence.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told Ray Hadley police will seek to have Brookman’s movements restricted under a control order.

“Unfortunately, they tend to breach these orders as well, and a lot of these individuals – in our view – don’t change their views.

“They do pose a threat to our community.

“But what I do want to reassure the Victorian community is that we have a whole team that are dedicated to making sure they comply with those orders.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images