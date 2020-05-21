AFL ‘rumour mill’ in overdrive amid Jack Steven stabbing

Ahead of the AFL season draw announcement this week, there’s still mystery surrounding Geelong midfielder Jack Steven’s stabbing on the weekend.

Jack Steven left hospital on Tuesday following surgery to repair injuries from the stab wound, but has remained tight-lipped on what actually happened.

Police investigating the stabbing have ruled out self-harm or a random attack.

Former AFL Geelong star, Jimmy Bartel told Mark Levy the press conference with Cat’s coach Chris Scott didn’t give any clarity to the matter.

“There’s more questions that have come out of it.

“When you think about it, Jack Steven he’s the victim… and it’s up to him what he wants to do with it.

“But as we know… if something like this happens the rumour mill just swirls and swirls until they get some sort of truth.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine/WWOS