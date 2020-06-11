2GB
AFL legend Leigh Matthews previews the season restart

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
AFLLeigh Matthews

The AFL season resumes tonight with Richmond and Collingwood facing off at the MCG.

3AW commentator and legend of the game Leigh Matthews told Mark Levy in ordinary times, you could expect 80 or 90,000 people to turn up for tonight’s match.

“To be honest, probably Collingwood and Richmond are the two big Melbourne clubs, they’re probably the ones right at the top of the heap.

“Tomorrow night, of course, is Geelong and Hawthorn, so Channel 7 were able to get probably two of the biggest drawcard games.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
AFLSports
