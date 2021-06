The AFL is hoping to raise $2 million for motor neurone disease in The Big Freeze.

The Big Freeze is one of the biggest events in the calendar in the fight against motor neurone disease, to prolong and improve the lives of people with MND.

AFL legend Shane Crawford told Ben Fordham he couldn’t agree fast enough when asked to participate.

Image: Getty/Adam Trafford/AFL Media