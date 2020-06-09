2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL crowds to return this weekend!

4 hours ago
National Nine News

A small number of footy fans will be allowed to attend Saturday’s South Australian showdown at Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide and Adelaide will go head-to-head in front of a crowd of around 2000.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall today confirmed the crowds will be allowed to attend after days of speculation.

“Spectators are at the AFL showdown game this coming weekend,” he said.

“I think we’ll be the first place in the country with a significant crowd at an AFL game.”

(Image: Daniel Kalisz)

National Nine News
AFLNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873