Academic claims necktie a symbol of white male privilege

A New Zealand academic has claimed neckties are a symbol of “white male supremacy”.

“Sometimes I think these academics would stand a better chance at stand up comedians,” Ben Fordham said.

The academic writes: “the necktie is derived from the codpiece, a fabric flap or pouch designed 500 years ago to emphasise a European nobleman’s importance through his large phallic size. Today, the necktie retains its connection with the codpiece through its arrow shaped design and length that directs the eye of an onlooker down towards a man’s groin.”

“Today it remains one of the enduring symbols of white male supremacy.”

