‘Absolutely traumatic’: Shocking allegation calls land acquisition process into question

An explosive report in The Daily Telegraph has called the process by which the NSW government acquires land into question.

NSW Valuer General David Parker has claimed the chain of command allows the government undertake their own valuations, undermining independence.

Orchard Hills residents affected by the Sydney Metro development have only a couple of months left to vacate their homes.

Resident Christine Vella told Jim Wilson the report was “mind-blowing” and “disturbing” to read.

“It’s painted as a just and fair process … [but] what we find as we move through it is that it’s anything but.

“It’s our home and it’s our family – you can’t put a price on that.

“We will never recover from this process, it has been absolutely traumatic.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview