  • ‘Absolutely flabbergasted’: Magistrate blasted over..

‘Absolutely flabbergasted’: Magistrate blasted over treatment of officer assaulted by teen

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
NSW Police AssociationPat Gooley

NSW Police are appealing the decision of a magistrate who dismissed assault charges despite a teenager being caught on camera attacking a policewoman.

The 14-year-old girl was charged over assaulting a policewoman at a shopping centre in Hornsby last year.

It’s alleged that, without provocation, the girl punched a female constable in the face and kicked her in the leg when a group of a dozen youths were asked to move on.

Magistrate Mary Ryan threw the matter out of court when it came before her yesterday.

The magistrate said because the officer placed a hand on the shoulder of the teen, it gave her the right to “defend” herself.

Ray Hadley has been told the 14-year-old girl already has 22 charges against her, including a previous charge for assaulting an officer who ended up needing surgery.

NSW Police Association Secretary Pat Gooley tells Ray the magistrate berated the officer in open court.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted.

“This is the kind of thing that used to happen in the late ’90s where there was a war between the judiciary and the police.

“I’m told the legal practitioner was laughing at the police when they were being dressed down. This has got to change, Ray.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
