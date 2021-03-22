‘Absolutely devastating’: Family’s newly renovated ‘dream home’ submerged

Pitt Town Bottoms resident Dave Murphy and his family have lost their newly renovated home just days out from its completion.

He told Ray Hadley he could never have expected the floodwaters to rise as much as they did.

Before evacuating on Sunday morning, the family moved their valuable and sentimental possessions up high, anticipating about a metre of flooding.

“It’s absolutely devastating.

“The wife’s not really impressed at this point in time, and doesn’t know if she wants to live there anymore.

“It was our dream home.”

BEFORE

AFTER