‘Absolutely above politics’: Push to fix medical gas installer laws

There is growing pressure on the NSW government to legislate a bill on medical gas installation.

In 2016 at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital nitrous oxide was confused for oxygen and administered to two newborns. John Ghanem died, and Amelia Khan was left with lifelong brain damage after the mix-up.

The Better Regulation Minister has previously promised to use changes to existing laws to require those installing medical gas to be licensed, but Labor is trying to push through a bill to solve the problem.

9News has revealed at least seven of the 14 gas installers working on the new Nepean Hospital had no tradesperson qualifications or licences when the project began.

NSW Labor MP Mark Buttigieg told Ben Fordham politicians should unite to rectify this issue.

“This is absolutely above politics.

“The real tragedy is that what happened there four years ago can actually happen again right here, right now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty