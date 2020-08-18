2GB
Aboriginal flag ‘held to ransom’ as clothing company stands by copyright

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Nova Peris

The Aboriginal flag will be missing from the AFL Indigenous Round after a clothing company refuses to drop its copyright claim on it.

Since WAM Clothing was given exclusive rights to the Aboriginal flag they have reportedly sent several “cease and desist” notices to Aboriginal-owned clothing businesses that use the flag.

They are demanding businesses ask for permission to use the flag and pay a fee.

Indigenous Australian athlete Nova Peris told Ben Fordham the flag has a significant meaning to the Aboriginal people.

“It’s an absolute disgrace.

“We’re held to ransom for money over the pride of all Australian people.”

“We need to free the flag,” Ben agrees.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

