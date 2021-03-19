Abandoned wage theft crackdown still on the table

Just one of the five provisions outlined in the government’s proposed industrial relations reforms has remained intact through the Senate.

The bill, which defines casual work for the first time, will now be voted on in the House of Representatives.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor unleashed on the Opposition for not supporting the bill in its original draft.

“Frankly, I just don’t understand,” he told Deborah Knight.

“When Labor is not supporting dealing with wage theft, Joel’s absolutely right, it’s time to put labour back in the Labor Party.”

Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon defended his party’s opposition, and signaled willingness to renegotiate elements of the bill.

“Of course we oppose wage theft … but they throw this into one omnibus bill, giving us only two choices: vote for all of it, or vote for none of it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview