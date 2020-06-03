‘A wonderful thing to do’: Home comforts for veterans

Like many charities, the Everyman’s Welfare Service is doing it tough, with the COVID-19 crisis shutting down much of their work and fundraising.

Everyman’s Welfare Service Chief Commissioner Ken Matthews told Ray Hadley the organisation offers a variety of services to ADF personnel both retired and serving, including operating sport and recreation centres, and operating ‘brew runs’ to deliver snacks and refreshments.

Outside of some subsidies for fuel and housing, the Everyman’s Welfare Service does it all without government support, relying on volunteers and sponsorship.

“We have to pretty much find our own way,” Mr Matthews told Ray Hadley.

“I often tell people that it’s a wonderful job for them, but we don’t pay them.”

Ray had high praise for the organisation and its services, calling it “a wonderful, wonderful thing to do,” and encouraging listeners to support the Everyman’s Welfare Service’s work.

To learn more and donate, click HERE or call 6055 2988.

