‘A very worrying development’: China to impose anti-dumping duties on Aussie wine

In the latest move targeting Australian products, China will enforce anti-dumping duties of more than 100 per cent on Australian wine from tomorrow.

Chief Executive of Australian Grape & Wine Incorporated Tony Battaglene revealed to Deborah Knight the announcement has been “formally confirmed” and said it’s “a very worrying development”.

“It’s likely to have significant damage to the industry if it goes ahead.

“It’s huge, it’s a $1.2 billion market; 40 per cent of our exports.

“It’s going to be very difficult for a lot of producers to be competitive in that marketplace.”

Image: Getty