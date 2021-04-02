2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A very special road trip ensures legacy of Tara Neilsen lives on

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
cancerChris O'Brien LifehouseTara Neilsen
Article image for A very special road trip ensures legacy of Tara Neilsen lives on

The family of Tara Neilsen are ensuring her legacy continues on by raising money for not-for-profit, comprehensive cancer hospital Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

The 17-year-old passed away last month after a battle with lung cancer.

She would’ve turned 18 this month, and her Tara’s uncle Mark King had planned a surprise birthday trip in a Ford Mustang to visit her boyfriend.

Now the drive will happen in her honour, with a whole convoy of Mustangs to drive from western Sydney to Lake Macquarie on Easter Sunday.

Mark told Deborah Knight organising the fundraiser has helped him in his grief, with other members of his Mustang club rallying around to donate their money and time.

“For a group that I have a very loose connection with … they’ve really jumped on board: now I’ve got 60 cars, and over $10,000 raised.

“I really don’t know how to describe it to be honest with you.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To donate to the ‘Mustangs for Tara’ campaign, click HERE.

 

RELATED

Brave teenager lives out her dreams on AACTA red carpet

Deborah Knight
CharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873