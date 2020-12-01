Brave teenager lives out her dreams on AACTA red carpet

Teenager Tara Neilsen has lived out her dream at the AACTA Awards.

Tara was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 but has lived her life determined to not let it get in her way.

With dreams of becoming an actor, the 17-year-old met some of her idols on the red carpet at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Among the stars were actors Tim Minchin and Ed Oxenbould.

She told Deborah Knight she wants to make her dreams a reality after scoring full marks in her HSC drama class.

“I did end up missing the official performance for it because I was in hospital for a lung surgery because my lung collapsed.

“It was incredibly tough, chemo made my memories go.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview