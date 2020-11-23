A step in the right direction for 9-year-old with autism ‘slipping through the cracks’

The confronting story of a nine-year-old girl who was “slipping through the cracks” of the mental health system has taken a positive turn.

In late October, Nine News aired footage of young Makayla, who has autism, being handcuffed and taken out of school by police, after a meltdown at school.

Ben Fordham said it’s not unusual for her to be handcuffed, put in a paddy wagon and sedated.

Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor and Health Minister Brad Hazzard have since met with Makayla’s mum Megan, who was advocating for better support for children with autism and other challenges.

Ms Taylor said it was a “distressing” situation.

“Minister Hazzard and I did meet with Megan and we had a really good meeting, but I must say, harrowing for me and Brad as well to hear her story and hear what she has been through.”

Ms Taylor said Megan’s strength and advocacy for her daughter was remarkable, and there were some great people looking after them both now.

“I’m pleased to say I spoke with her yesterday, and we’ve got a treatment plan in place for Makayla, she’s undergoing some acute treatment now.”

