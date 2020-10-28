‘It’s extremely traumatic’: Mother pleads for support for her nine-year-old with autism
A mother is pleading for mental health support for her nine-year-old daughter.
Makayla suffers from various medical conditions, including autism, and is often shuffled between health services and police since there are no adequate mental health services for someone her age.
Mother Megan told Ben Fordham it’s difficult for Makayla and everyone around her.
“It’s extremely traumatic. It’s a very unfortunate situation.”
Autism Advisory and Support Service CEO Grace Fava told Ben centres need to be created for children suppering from mental health.
“You’ve either got locked wards, for which she’s too young anyway, or nothing, sedation.”
