2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It’s extremely traumatic’: Mother..

‘It’s extremely traumatic’: Mother pleads for support for her nine-year-old with autism

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Grace FavaMakaylaMental Health

A mother is pleading for mental health support for her nine-year-old daughter.

Makayla suffers from various medical conditions, including autism, and is often shuffled between health services and police since there are no adequate mental health services for someone her age.

Mother Megan told Ben Fordham it’s difficult for Makayla and everyone around her.

“It’s extremely traumatic. It’s a very unfortunate situation.”

Autism Advisory and Support Service CEO Grace Fava told Ben centres need to be created for children suppering from mental health.

“You’ve either got locked wards, for which she’s too young anyway, or nothing, sedation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873