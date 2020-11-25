‘A shameful moment’ as government passes ‘misleading’ bill, says Mark Latham

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham is warning of blackouts after his 30 hour battle in parliament to block a landmark renewable energy bill failed.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor was not consulted on the NSW legislation and is concerned the plan will lead to higher power prices with coal-fired plants expected to close early.

However, state modelling suggests power prices will drop.

The Coalition’s bill was supported by Labor and the Greens.

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham blackouts and higher prices are inevitable.

“This is a policy that leaves us flying blind when millions of jobs and the whole manufacturing future of NSW are at stake.

“I think it was a shameful moment for NSW parliament that this massive reform was passed through with so many politicians happy to know nothing.

“Matt Kean misled the NSW public, there is no cost-saving.”

