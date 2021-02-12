‘A league of his own’: Mark Levy nominates Australia’s greatest showman

In attempting to counter tennis commentator Sam Groth’s assertion that Nick Kyrgios is Australian sport’s greatest showman, Mark Levy has come up short.

Mark has expressed his support for the 25-year-old’s personal and professional growth, and now backs the nomination.

“I was racking my brain to think about the athletes who speak their mind and have you on the edge of your seat.

“I suppose you could throw in someone like Ben Simmons in the NBA, but apart from that Kyrgios is in a league of his own.”

In contrast with Kyrgios, Mark argues excessive intervention of media managers is creating “boring athletes”, with the NRL amongst the most egregious.

“[It’s] a slap in the face for you, the fans.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full