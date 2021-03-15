‘A gross overreaction’: Health Minister warns counterparts against border closures

The infection of a hotel quarantine security guard has ended NSW’s 55-day streak with no community transmission of COVID-19.

The guard’s diagnosis prompted a health alert for those who visited Pancake on the Rocks in Beverley Hills on March 13 to get tested and self-isolate.

Anyone who visited Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre on March 10 between 4:15pm and 5:30pm, or Coles at Hurstville Station on March 10 between 9:15pm and 9:45pm and March 13 between 7:30am and 7:40am, should monitor for symptoms.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed the guard’s close contacts, including family, have all tested negative to the virus thus far.

He told Jim Wilson the state remains on track to further ease restrictions, and for neighbouring states to close their borders would be “a gross overreaction, and just plain silly”.

“At this stage we’ve had no indication … that we should be changing anything on that front … [It’s] very likely we’ll proceed.

“When we’ve all had the vaccine, people are going to have to get used to the idea of having people with COVID in the community.”

Image: Nine News