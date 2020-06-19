‘A disgraceful act of bastardry’: SFF leader allies with the Greens over attack on Police Minister

NSW Police Minister David Elliott is furious after Shooters Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak launched a personal attack on him and his family in Parliament.

The SFF leader threatened to move a no confidence motion in the NSW Parliament after unearthing social media posts from Mr Elliott they claim incited violence against the Greens and implied the Police Minister would pardon individuals if they donated to a charity he nominated (see full motion below).

The motion has been withdrawn, but Mr Borsak is unapologetic.

“I’ve gone from being sad about this to pretty angry,” the Police Minister told Ray Hadley.

“This was just [an] absolutely disgraceful act of bastardry.

“The bloke is now not only a grub but a coward.”

Mr Elliott accused the Shooter Fishers and Farmers of “supplementing the Greens … in regional NSW”, and “gang[ing] up” on the police force.

“I think it’s about time the people of New South Wales woke up to it.”

Notice of Motion from Robert Borsak: