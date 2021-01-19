2GB
A day in the life of an Australian Open player

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
ALEX DE MINAURAUSTRALIAN OPEN
One of the stars of the Australian Open has described the strict schedule for players as they prepare from within quarantine.

Australian tennis player Alex De Minaur was “very fortunate” a charter flight didn’t land him in hard lockdown, with seven cases of COVID-19 now connected to the tournament.

“I had my first day of training today, and it felt great.”

He walked Mark Levy and Todd Woodbridge through a day in his life in hotel quarantine.

