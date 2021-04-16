2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A complete cop-out’: Jim Wilson calls out bureaucrats’ ‘disrespect’ for veterans

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian Sports MedalINVICTUS GAMESVeterans
Article image for ‘A complete cop-out’: Jim Wilson calls out bureaucrats’ ‘disrespect’ for veterans

Four months after being signed off on, the Australian Sports Medals promised to the Sydney Invictus Games competitors remain undelivered.

Jim Wilson led the charge to have those medals awarded at last, and was disgusted to learn veteran athletes are still waiting.

He hit out at the bureaucrats responsible for the “complete cop-out”.

“It’s just not fair, and it’s so disrespectful for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

“Cut the bureaucratic, red tape crap.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Image: Trevor Goddard/Getty Images

RELATED

Invictus athletes receive early Christmas gift from the Queen

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873