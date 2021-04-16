‘A complete cop-out’: Jim Wilson calls out bureaucrats’ ‘disrespect’ for veterans

Four months after being signed off on, the Australian Sports Medals promised to the Sydney Invictus Games competitors remain undelivered.

Jim Wilson led the charge to have those medals awarded at last, and was disgusted to learn veteran athletes are still waiting.

He hit out at the bureaucrats responsible for the “complete cop-out”.

“It’s just not fair, and it’s so disrespectful for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

“Cut the bureaucratic, red tape crap.”

Image: Trevor Goddard/Getty Images

