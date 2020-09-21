‘A complete accident’: Billy Slater heats up over controversial tackles

Debate over the controversial designation of so-called ‘hip-drop’ tackles has reignited following the striking out of the Parramatta Eels’ Junior Paulo.

The hip-drop tackle involves a player dropping his body weight onto the back of another player’s legs or feet.

Rugby league legend Billy Slater was critical of the charge, and told Mark Levy he was surprised the Melbourne Storm’s Jesse Bromwich lost his Judiciary appeal for the same move last month.

“This is the result of trying to clean up that cannonball tackle.

“I don’t know what you do, because it’s a complete accident … It’s a product of the game.

“To just suspend people for accidents like this, you’re starting to run the risk of big name players … sitting on the sideline.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images