‘A bit close to home’: Billy Slater blasts Nathan Cleary’s heavyhanded punishment

Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has been stripped of six points in the Dally M best and fairest contest follow April’s TikTok scandal.

The halfback was fined by the NRL and handed a two-week suspension after flouting coronavirus restrictions by filming TikTok videos with female friends on ANZAC Day.

Billy Slater told Mark Levy the point deduction is “ridiculous”, arguing the decision essentially doubles the punishment.

“To take two opportunities for him to accumulate points, and then to hit him with six points deducted as well, I think that’s unfair.

“It’s a bit close to home for me: I ran second in the Dally M in 2008 by two points, and I got suspended for one week that year.

“I know how he’d be feeling … [but] this is an off-field issue. It’s got nothing to do with the best or the fairest.”

Image: Nine News