99-year-old cancer survivor’s inspirational quest

2 mins ago
Jim Wilson
99-year-old Nanny Jean defied the odds when she was diagnosed with cancer in 1942, and told she had weeks to live.

But tragedy has struck twice: her grandson-in-law Phil was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Now the family are taking on a virtual 5km walk to raise money and awareness for brain cancer research.

“I’ve had a wonderful life, even though life hasn’t been easy,” Nanny Jean told Jim Wilson.

“I just want everybody to help the research, to raise as much money as they can.”

Nanny Jean and her grandson-in-law Phil

Nanny Jean’s granddaughter Kellie told Jim she’s holding out hope that her husband can pull off a miracle too.

“Together we don’t look ahead any further than today … Nanny Jean is our inspiration, and I don’t think anything other than Phil will be like Nan.”

It’s a cause very close to Jim’s heart, and he encouraged listeners to get involved, and get the word out.

“There is always hope.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To donate to Nanny Jean’s fundraiser, click HERE.

 

