94-year-old walking half-marathon proves age is just a number

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Cancer CouncilHeather Lee
Article image for 94-year-old walking half-marathon proves age is just a number

A 94-year-old woman is breezing through training for a half-marathon to raise money for cancer research.

With no sign of Heather Lee slowing down, the Cancer Council’s March Charge will be her fifth half-marathon.

“I can’t believe you’re doing this again,” said Deborah Knight. “This is such a phenomenal feat!”

“Not really, it’s not,” said Heather, who is driven to run by her late husband. “To go through the diagnosis with a specialist and then the treatment, one thing and another, and finally the inevitability of losing someone…

“This is the same … for many people.”

“I don’t seem to raise a lot of money. I think mainly because people think if I’ve said I’m going to do something, well then I can do it. It’s not much of a hardship for me.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Support Heather’s run here.

Deborah Knight
CharityNews
