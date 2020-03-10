2GB takes top spot in the radio ratings

2GB has again dominated the radio ratings, extending its unbeaten streak to almost 16 years.

The first survey of 2020 showed 2GB is clearly Sydney’s favourite station, with brilliant results across the board.

The success was led by The Ray Hadley Morning Show, which had a mammoth jump of 3.2 points, up to a 17.5 per cent share of the listening audience.

I haven’t seen the radio ratings but I’m told @BenFordhamLive is the #1 drive show in Sydney. That result includes listeners of all ages, on AM+FM dial, between 3pm-6pm. Strong result in Brisbane too. We now have a 2nd hand Nokia if you ever want to text me – 0422 086 903. pic.twitter.com/pjMKh28d3I — Ben Fordham (@BenFordham) March 9, 2020

Ben Fordham recorded an incredible result to reclaim the number one spot in Drive.

Alan Jones notched his 225th ratings victory, maintaining a clear gap over his nearest rival.

And in her very first survey, Deborah Knight held firm with an audience share of 9.4 per cent and maintained the show’s position as the number one talkback show in Afternoons.

Huge thanks to our listeners – first radio survey as new Afternoons Host on @2gb @2CC @4bc and we’re #1 Talk station in Sydney between 12-3pm with the whole station #1 across the AM and FM dial. Thanks for listening!! — deborah knight (@deborah_knight) March 9, 2020

Nine Radio Head of Content Greg Byrnes has thanked 2GB’s listeners for staying loyal.

“We made some big changes at the start of 2020. Survey 1 shows that our audience is not only loyal but growing.”

“With the footy starting this weekend and our new lineup firmly locked in it is set to be an exciting year ahead for 2GB.”