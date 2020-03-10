2GB
2GB takes top spot in the radio ratings

4 hours ago
Thanks for listening!
Radio ratings

2GB has again dominated the radio ratings, extending its unbeaten streak to almost 16 years.

The first survey of 2020 showed 2GB is clearly Sydney’s favourite station, with brilliant results across the board.

The success was led by The Ray Hadley Morning Show, which had a mammoth jump of 3.2 points, up to a 17.5 per cent share of the listening audience.

Ben Fordham recorded an incredible result to reclaim the number one spot in Drive.

Alan Jones notched his 225th ratings victory, maintaining a clear gap over his nearest rival.

And in her very first survey, Deborah Knight held firm with an audience share of 9.4 per cent and maintained the show’s position as the number one talkback show in Afternoons.

Nine Radio Head of Content Greg Byrnes has thanked 2GB’s listeners for staying loyal.

“We made some big changes at the start of 2020. Survey 1 shows that our audience is not only loyal but growing.”

“With the footy starting this weekend and our new lineup firmly locked in it is set to be an exciting year ahead for 2GB.”

 

