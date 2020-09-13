2GB listener’s ‘golden ticket’ to visit dying father in Queensland

Listener Samantha contacted Ben Fordham on Friday with a plea for help.

She was fighting to visit her father in Queensland who was only given days to live.

Ben Fordham’s team contacted Health Minister Brad Hazzard’s office and Queensland Health.

Samantha was given permission to fly to Queensland on Saturday, skip hotel quarantine and see her father, Les.

She was able to say goodbye to her father before his death.

“I’m so grateful,” Samantha told Ben.

“When I was checked in by ADF personnel at Brisbane airport, the lady who checked me in said I had a ‘golden ticket.'”

