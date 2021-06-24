2GB
25yo Sydneysider with Delta variant battling ‘alarming’ symptoms

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bondi outbreakcovid-19
Article image for 25yo Sydneysider with Delta variant battling ‘alarming’ symptoms

A COVID-positive Sydney woman has spoken to Ben Fordham from a health hotel after contracting the virus as part of the Bondi outbreak

25-year-old Emily was at a Paddington restaurant before testing positive and told Ben she has been constantly vomiting.

“It’s been consistent since yesterday.

“I consider myself to be quite healthy, so to be struggling as much as I am is incredibly alarming.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

