2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • $211 million fuel security plan crucial..

$211 million fuel security plan crucial to shore-up supply: Energy Minister

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Angus Taylor

A fuel security plan is in the works to shore-up Australia’s long-term supply.

$211 million will be set aside in next month’s budget to help fund a fuel security program, creating an additional 780 megalitres of onshore diesel storage.

A new diesel storage facility will be built, creating 1000 jobs.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham refineries are crucial to ensure strong fuel supply.

“We have more than enough right now with coronavirus, but we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the fuel we need for the worst possible situation.

“It does mean if we can’t import, we still have enough fuel.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873