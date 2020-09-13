$211 million fuel security plan crucial to shore-up supply: Energy Minister

A fuel security plan is in the works to shore-up Australia’s long-term supply.

$211 million will be set aside in next month’s budget to help fund a fuel security program, creating an additional 780 megalitres of onshore diesel storage.

A new diesel storage facility will be built, creating 1000 jobs.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham refineries are crucial to ensure strong fuel supply.

“We have more than enough right now with coronavirus, but we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the fuel we need for the worst possible situation.

“It does mean if we can’t import, we still have enough fuel.”

