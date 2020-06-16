2GB
20 soldiers beaten to death with iron rods and stones in Himalayas

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ChinaIndia

A violent border dispute between India and China has left 20 soldiers dead.

The two nuclear-armed powers fought each other with iron rods and stones along the Himalaya terrain, killing 20 Indian soldiers, according to Indian authorities.

RMIT University’s Professor Joseph Siracusa told Ben Fordham the world is distracted by coronavirus to concentrate on moderating international conflicts.

“These are nuclear powers, these kinds of things can escalate very, very quickly.

“These people hate each other’s guts…. they don’t have any rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
